Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

· More than 10 million MGM hotel guests had their personal information leaked online this week, according to ZDNet.

· Full names, addresses, phone numbers, emails, and birthdays were exposed, but MGM told Business Insider that no payment information was compromised.

· MGM said it discovered the data breach last summer and... · More than 10 million MGM hotel guests had their personal information leaked online this week, according to ZDNet.· Full names, addresses, phone numbers, emails, and birthdays were exposed, but MGM told Business Insider that no payment information was compromised.· MGM said it discovered the data breach last summer and 👓 View full article