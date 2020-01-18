Global  

Top Software Engineering Jobs In 2020: AR/VR Engineer Jobs Rise By 1400%

Fossbytes Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The year 2020 is going to be great for candidates looking for Software Engineering jobs. According to Hired report, the demand for software engineers has increased, especially for AR/VR Engineers. In recent years, major tech companies like Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Facebook, have been investing in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). Hottest Software […]

