How To Install Android 11 On Your Google Pixel Device Right Now?
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () Although a bit earlier than the usual March release, the first developer preview of Android 11 is finally here. For now, only Google Pixel devices, including Pixel 2, 3, 3a, and 4, support the Android 11 DP1. The latest Android version includes several new features focused on privacy and security, and added support for 5G and foldable smartphones. […]
The post How To Install Android 11 On Your Google Pixel Device Right Now? appeared first on Fossbytes.
Check out the HP Pavillion X360 laptop: http://bit.ly/37gal1qLast year was an exciting year for Android, but 2020 looks to be an even bigger year! There's already a handful of devices announced that I..
Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN Duration: 10:26Published
Today marks the beginning of our journey to a new Android version as Google releases Android 11’s First Developer Preview (DP1). It’s a bit early, however,... Fossbytes Also reported by •9to5Google •TechCrunch