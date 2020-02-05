Global  

Fossbytes Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Although a bit earlier than the usual March release, the first developer preview of Android 11 is finally here. For now, only Google Pixel devices, including Pixel 2, 3, 3a, and 4, support the Android 11 DP1. The latest Android version includes several new features focused on privacy and security, and added support for 5G and foldable smartphones. […]

The post How To Install Android 11 On Your Google Pixel Device Right Now? appeared first on Fossbytes.
Android 11 First Developer Preview Released: Download For Pixel Devices

Today marks the beginning of our journey to a new Android version as Google releases Android 11’s First Developer Preview (DP1). It’s a bit early, however,...
Google ‘Pixel 5’ makes its first appearance in Android Open Source Project

It’s hard to believe, but it’s only February and Pixel leak season has already begun. Today, a mention of the Google “Pixel 5” has appeared in the...
