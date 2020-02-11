Android 11 will fix dozens of small annoyances, but what about the apps?

Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Yesterday, Google released a developer preview of the next version of Android, which is called “Android 11” instead of “Android R” for simplicity (and because Google hates desserts now, that’s canon). It’s earlier than Google has ever released a version of Android, and as I noted in my story on the release I think that’s because there are a lot of changes that Android developers will have to contend with.



If you are not a developer, here is a good list of the most interesting new Android 11 features so far from Chaim Gartenberg, who also made a video overview. As he notes, this is very much a "developer preview" and not a "beta," which means that it's harder to install, wipes your device of its data, and is primarily designed for devs...


