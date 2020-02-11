Google AI will no longer use gender labels like 'woman' or 'man' on images of people to avoid bias**

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Prankster installs Putin portrait in elevator A Russian man recently pranked people in his apartment building by sticking a fake portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the elevator. Luckily, the man also thought to install a video camera.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:04Published 1 week ago Moment ‘man-eater’ tiger released into the jungle with a chilling roar This was the moment Indian forest officials released a ‘man-eater’ tiger back into the forest on February 9 after it had killed a woman just days earlier. The adult male tiger, named Jai, had.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:43Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Google AI tool will no longer use gendered labels like ‘woman’ or ‘man’ in photos of people Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge An artificial intelligence tool Google provides to developers won’t add gender labels to images anymore, saying a...

The Verge 4 hours ago



Google drops gender labels from image recognition to reduce bias Google will no longer identify people by gender in its image recognition AI, by removing labels such as “man” and “woman” from photos of...

The Next Web 4 hours ago





Tweets about this