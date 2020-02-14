eufy wireless home security systems now 30% off at Amazon, deals from $166.50

Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to *30% off* eufy home security systems. You can score the eufyCam E Wireless Home Security System for *$215.99 shipped*. Regularly $300, today’s deal is $84 in savings and the best price we can find. Featuring two cameras, this kit provides your home/office with 100% wire-free, 1080p surveillance, both indoors and out. This eufyCam E bundle also includes the Home Base Station, a series of mounts for both inside and out, all the cables you’ll need to get going, and a 16GB microSD card that can store “up to one-year’s worth of recordings.” No additional monthly fees apply here. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. Head below for even more eufy home security deals. more…



