Mufid RT @xdadevelopers: Samsung sends out weird “1” Find My Mobile notification to Galaxy users worldwide https://t.co/hRhW2yzSF8 14 minutes ago Dipak_jadhav Samsung sends out weird “1” Find My Mobile notification to Galaxy users worldwide https://t.co/OqoUlDlY1m 45 minutes ago Z92 Bickham I was wondering why my galaxy phone had a weird notification this morning. No need to worry I guess!… https://t.co/kZE1z4thBh 1 hour ago Shilpa First a weird popup and now clarification... Samsung accidentally sends out 'Find My Mobile' push notification to G… https://t.co/AqB692GY6p 1 hour ago Federico Meloni RT @9to5Google: Samsung sends weird 'Find my Mobile 1' notification to Galaxy users worldwide https://t.co/DWwpxLJ4s0 by @nexusben https://… 1 hour ago 9to5Google.com Samsung sends weird 'Find my Mobile 1' notification to Galaxy users worldwide https://t.co/DWwpxLJ4s0 by @nexusben https://t.co/rJoXI3qpML 1 hour ago Blake || The Spoon Bender I received a weird notification from Find my mobile last night. Thought it was proof that NSA was spying on me 😂https://t.co/CoLWzi8EEu 2 hours ago savi Techno Geek : Samsung sends out weird “1” Find My Mobile notific... https://t.co/hjpStdl0mg 3 hours ago