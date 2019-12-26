Global  

Twitter makes it easier to post tweet threads -- here's what you need to know

betanews Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
One of the issues some people have with Twitter is the character limit imposed on individual tweets. While the restriction is very much the point of the site, there are times when 280 characters is just not enough... hence threading. There's nothing to stop you from manually creating a tweet thread, but it's not something that everyone is familiar with. So to help out, Twitter has added a new button to make things easier. It's not the tweet editing option people are still begging for, but a way to link tweets together. See also: Now you can get help from… [Continue Reading]
