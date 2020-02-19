MIT Shows How to Deflect Killer Asteroids Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Credit: NASA



We might not have much chance if we spotted a large asteroid on a collision course tomorrow, but the new study provides a path to potential salvation.



The post MIT Shows How to Deflect Killer Asteroids appeared first on ExtremeTech. Credit: NASAWe might not have much chance if we spotted a large asteroid on a collision course tomorrow, but the new study provides a path to potential salvation.The post MIT Shows How to Deflect Killer Asteroids appeared first on ExtremeTech. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources MIT system predicts the best way to deflect an Earth-bound asteroid We’re not in immediate danger of any asteroids colliding with Earth – at least not as far as anyone’s aware. But it’s not like it hasn’t happened...

TechCrunch 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this