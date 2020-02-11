Fortnite: Chapter 2’s new season is all about secret agents and well-muscled cats
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () Fortnite’s latest season is shaken, not stirred. After months of waiting, the second season of Fortnite: Chapter 2 is finally here, and it introduces a secret agent theme to the battle royale game. That includes new “top-secret hideouts” scattered across the island, more stealth gameplay features like “decoy grenades” and secret passages, as well as the usual assortment of new characters and skins to unlock if you purchase this season’s battle pass.
The battle pass skins include the likes of Peely the banana in a tuxedo, a cat henchmen named Meowscles who can make his pecks dance, and a man with golden hands. Deadpool is also the latest licensed superhero to join Fortnite’s cast, though it’s not clear yet how you unlock him.
Cogent RT @EpicGames: Suit up, it’s time to drop in, secure intel and take back the Island. The Agency is calling, will you join the fight?
Fort… 7 seconds ago