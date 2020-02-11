Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Fortnite: Chapter 2’s new season is all about secret agents and well-muscled cats

Fortnite: Chapter 2’s new season is all about secret agents and well-muscled cats

The Verge Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Fortnite: Chapter 2’s new season is all about secret agents and well-muscled catsFortnite’s latest season is shaken, not stirred. After months of waiting, the second season of Fortnite: Chapter 2 is finally here, and it introduces a secret agent theme to the battle royale game. That includes new “top-secret hideouts” scattered across the island, more stealth gameplay features like “decoy grenades” and secret passages, as well as the usual assortment of new characters and skins to unlock if you purchase this season’s battle pass.

The battle pass skins include the likes of Peely the banana in a tuxedo, a cat henchmen named Meowscles who can make his pecks dance, and a man with golden hands. Deadpool is also the latest licensed superhero to join Fortnite’s cast, though it’s not clear yet how you unlock him.

There are...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: FORTNITE TOP SECRET SEASON 2 TRAILER

FORTNITE TOP SECRET SEASON 2 TRAILER 01:11

 FORTNITE TOP SECRET SEASON 2 TRAILER

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Playmobil The Movie Trailer - Daniel Radcliffe, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jim Gaffigan [Video]Playmobil The Movie Trailer - Daniel Radcliffe, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jim Gaffigan

Playmobil The Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: In Playmobil's® animated action adventure, a top secret organization has caused citizens from different lands to vanish into thin air. The dashing and..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:30Published

‘Secret BBQ Sauce’ Brings the Customers to Bo Daddy's BBQ [Video]‘Secret BBQ Sauce’ Brings the Customers to Bo Daddy's BBQ

“I’m serving love on a plate,” says owner, John Spiva, who also goes by the name Bo Daddy. He says the smells and tastes of BBQ remind him of good times with friends and family when he lived in..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season Two Now Live With More Free New Content

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® expands with new Season Two content today, jam-packed with free multiplayer maps, modes...
Business Wire Also reported by •9to5Toys

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Trailer Was Worth the Wait!

The Real Housewives of New York City season 12 trailer is the most entertaining thing you'll watch all day! Bravo has gifted us our first look at RHONYC's new...
E! Online Also reported by •The MerkleJust Jared

Tweets about this

CogentCoder

Cogent RT @EpicGames: Suit up, it’s time to drop in, secure intel and take back the Island. The Agency is calling, will you join the fight? Fort… 7 seconds ago

NightWolfRhodes

NightWolfRhodes🐺 *NEW* Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 - OPENING THE *SECRET VAULT* https://t.co/ryB1n0g5wj #OTGS #fortniteseason2 #FortniteChapter2Season2 14 seconds ago

Bjpalma97_

B RT @IGN: Deadpool is coming to Fortnite: https://t.co/fxd8MdURAK https://t.co/z1hzjs0WEk 28 seconds ago

SlxmJxmii_

Young Dagger Dick🗡🇮🇹 RT @FortniteBattle: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Vaulted and Unvaulted Items: Vaulted: • Traps Unvaulted: • Heavy Sniper Rifle • Remote E… 30 seconds ago

buffartworks

shἅke ( BACK ) RT @timthetatman: how we liking fortnite chapter 2 season 2? 42 seconds ago

DaWiScHoW

TR DaWiScHoW RT @Ninja: Live playing NEW SEASON 2 FORTNITE CHAPTER 2 w/ my oldest brother @BeardedBlevins first! Then @DrLupo @timthetatman and @CouRage… 49 seconds ago

SaboTheHunter

Sabo RT @IGN: Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2 has arrived with an all-new Battle Pass, and an all-new trailer to go with it! https://t.co/P744wPs9… 1 minute ago

bluescorpionRM

BSRM Fortnite chapter 2, season 2: a mystery phone number and real-world ads via @DigitalTrends https://t.co/kKUPwbjw8k… https://t.co/zsbqwl5Ge6 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.