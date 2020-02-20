Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > ‘Doctor Who’ Showrunner: Finale Will Leave Fans ‘Wrung Out’

‘Doctor Who’ Showrunner: Finale Will Leave Fans ‘Wrung Out’

geek.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
‘Doctor Who’ Showrunner: Finale Will Leave Fans ‘Wrung Out’The lone Cyberman (Patrick O'Kane) (via BBC)

Sunday marks the beginning of the end for series 12 of Doctor Who. The season concludes with a two-part finale: “Ascension of the Cybermen” (Feb. 23) followed by “The Timeless Children” (March 1). […]

The post ‘Doctor Who’ Showrunner: Finale Will Leave Fans ‘Wrung Out’ appeared first on Geek.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Doctor Who writer promises ‘game-changing’ finale

Doctor Who’s series finale sees the return of one of the Time Lord’s most-feared enemies and is “massively game-changing”, the show’s writer has said.
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.