Apple TV 4K discounts don’t come around often, save now from $169
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () B&H is currently discounting Apple TV 4K with deals from *$169*. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the 64GB model for *$184*, which is down from the usual $199 price tag. That’s a match of our Black Friday and previous mentions. Apple TV 4K delivers Ultra HD content with support for HDR and more. It can also act as a hub for your HomeKit setup thanks to integrated Siri support. This is arguably the best way to enjoy movies, TV shows, Apple Arcade, and much more if you’re already entrenched in the Apple ecosystem.
Apple shares fell 2 % on Tuesday and dragged the stocks of its suppliers across the globe lower. The fall came after Apple warned of lower sales in the current quarter, saying the coronavirus outbreak was pressuring its supply chain. According to Reuters, the drop in the iPhone maker's stock is set...
Shares of Apple and members of the iPhone supply chain fell on Tuesday after the technology giant issued the loudest warning yet on the financial fallout from the coronavirus. Conway G. Gittens has the..