Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

B&H is currently discounting Apple TV 4K with deals from *$169*. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the 64GB model for *$184*, which is down from the usual $199 price tag. That’s a match of our Black Friday and previous mentions. Apple TV 4K delivers Ultra HD content with support for HDR and more. It can also act as a hub for your HomeKit setup thanks to integrated Siri support. This is arguably the best way to enjoy movies, TV shows, Apple Arcade, and much more if you’re already entrenched in the Apple ecosystem.



more…



The post Apple TV 4K discounts don’t come around often, save now from $169 appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

