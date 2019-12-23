Save $600 on CHASING’s Gladius 4K Mini Underwater Drone at a new all-time low
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the CHASING Gladius Mini Underwater Drone for *$999 shipped*. Down from $1,599, a price you’ll currently find at Amazon, today’s offer saves you 38%, is $170 under our previous mention, and the best we’ve tracked to date. This underwater drone features an on-board camera capable of recording 4K video and capturing 12MP stills. Thanks to the included tether, you’ll be able to explore depths up to 328-feet. Gladius Mini includes a wireless controller, 2-hours of battery life per charge, smartphone compatibility, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars and CHASING is well-reviewed overall.
more…
The post Save $600 on CHASING’s Gladius 4K Mini Underwater Drone at a new all-time low appeared first on 9to5Toys.
An iron-willed couple are set to putt themselves into the records books - by playing every crazy-golf course in Britain. Richard and Emily Gottfried have spent the last 14 years travelling the country..