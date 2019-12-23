Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Save $600 on CHASING’s Gladius 4K Mini Underwater Drone at a new all-time low

Save $600 on CHASING’s Gladius 4K Mini Underwater Drone at a new all-time low

9to5Toys Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the CHASING Gladius Mini Underwater Drone for *$999 shipped*. Down from $1,599, a price you’ll currently find at Amazon, today’s offer saves you 38%, is $170 under our previous mention, and the best we’ve tracked to date. This underwater drone features an on-board camera capable of recording 4K video and capturing 12MP stills. Thanks to the included tether, you’ll be able to explore depths up to 328-feet. Gladius Mini includes a wireless controller, 2-hours of battery life per charge, smartphone compatibility, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars and CHASING is well-reviewed overall.

more…

The post Save $600 on CHASING’s Gladius 4K Mini Underwater Drone at a new all-time low appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Crazy couple have reached their 945th mini golf course visit [Video]Crazy couple have reached their 945th mini golf course visit

An iron-willed couple are set to putt themselves into the records books - by playing every crazy-golf course in Britain. Richard and Emily Gottfried have spent the last 14 years travelling the country..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published

U.S. Navy's submarine drones may be getting offensive weapons [Video]U.S. Navy's submarine drones may be getting offensive weapons

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND — A retired commander has proposed using the U.S. Navy's Boeing Orca underwater drone offensively in future conflicts. According to Forbes, the Orca autonomous drone is a..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:11Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

9to5toys

9to5Toys Save $600 on CHASING’s Gladius 4K Mini Underwater Drone at a new all-time low https://t.co/IHl8nXWPq9 by @blairaltland 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.