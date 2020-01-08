Under $100 scores a Honeywell 7-day Smart Thermostat (Refurb, Orig. $200) Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Today only, Woot offers the certified refurbished Honeywell 7-day Color Smart Thermostat for *$99.99*. As a comparison, it originally sold for $199 but trends around $150 at Amazon where it’s dropped as low as $126 in the past. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This 7-day smart thermostat offers a bright and colorful display, alongside compatibility with many smart home systems. Alexa and Google Assistant can both be leveraged to control temperatures, create schedules, and more. The free smartphone app takes control to another level, allowing you to change temperatures and manage settings wherever you are. Includes a 90-day warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars by nearly 1,800 Amazon reviewers.



Today only, Woot offers the certified refurbished Honeywell 7-day Color Smart Thermostat for *$99.99*. As a comparison, it originally sold for $199 but trends around $150 at Amazon where it's dropped as low as $126 in the past. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This 7-day smart thermostat offers a bright and colorful display, alongside compatibility with many smart home systems. Alexa and Google Assistant can both be leveraged to control temperatures, create schedules, and more. The free smartphone app takes control to another level, allowing you to change temperatures and manage settings wherever you are. Includes a 90-day warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars by nearly 1,800 Amazon reviewers.

ecobee3 Lite HomeKit Thermostat includes two room sensors at $190 (Reg. $249) Amazon is currently offering the ecobee3 Lite Smart HomeKit Thermostat bundled with two of the brand's Room Sensors for *$189.97 shipped*. Down from $249, the...

