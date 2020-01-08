Global  

9to5Toys Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Under $100 scores a Honeywell 7-day Smart Thermostat (Refurb, Orig. $200)Today only, Woot offers the certified refurbished Honeywell 7-day Color Smart Thermostat for *$99.99*. As a comparison, it originally sold for $199 but trends around $150 at Amazon where it’s dropped as low as $126 in the past. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This 7-day smart thermostat offers a bright and colorful display, alongside compatibility with many smart home systems. Alexa and Google Assistant can both be leveraged to control temperatures, create schedules, and more. The free smartphone app takes control to another level, allowing you to change temperatures and manage settings wherever you are. Includes a 90-day warranty. Rated 4.3/5 stars by nearly 1,800 Amazon reviewers.

