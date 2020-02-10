Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Apple is trying to block a book about the App Store by one of its former employees

Apple is trying to block a book about the App Store by one of its former employees

Business Insider Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Apple is trying to block a book about the App Store by one of its former employees· Apple is reportedly trying to block a book about the App Store by a former employee containing what it calls "business secrets." 
· The book, "App Store Confidential" details how an app can become successful in the App Store, plus author Tom Sadowski's own experiences at Apple.
· Sadowski and his publisher claim that...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published < > Embed
News video: Black-owned bookstore mangers say gentrification is forcing them to close

Black-owned bookstore mangers say gentrification is forcing them to close

 Wild Fig Book Store in Lexington held a community meeting to discuss its future Sunday. Having been close to eviction before, the store now says gentrification is forcing it to officially close it’s doors. Wild Fig Book Store is currently one of less than 50 black-owned bookstores left in the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

MKE Black: New mobile app spotlights black-owned businesses [Video]MKE Black: New mobile app spotlights black-owned businesses

A local non-profit has launched a new mobile app to spotlight black owned businesses in Milwaukee. "MKE Black" features 250 businesses in the city all in one place.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:38Published

7-Eleven trials cashier-less convenient store [Video]7-Eleven trials cashier-less convenient store

IRVING, TEXAS — 7-Eleven has announced a trial of a cashier-less store in Irving, Texas starting this week. During the trial period, the store will only be open to 7-Eleven employees. Customers..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Does Apple TV have Netflix?': How to download Netflix on your Apple TV from the App Store

'Does Apple TV have Netflix?': How to download Netflix on your Apple TV from the App Store** · *Any recent Apple TV will have Netflix, and you can download it for free from the App Store.* · *You can download Netflix on every model of the Apple...
Business Insider Also reported by •The Verge

Apple tries to halt publication of App Store book allegedly containing company secrets

Apple tries to halt publication of App Store book allegedly containing company secretsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Apple has sent a cease and desist letter attempting to prevent the publication of a book written by a former App Store...
The Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kayz_levite

Levite 🇿🇦🇹🇿🇿🇼 RT @businessinsider: Apple is trying to block a book about the App Store by one of its former employees https://t.co/D362ASgSCE 1 hour ago

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts Apple is trying to block a book about the App Store by one of its former employees https://t.co/r2LqnUfT3q 1 hour ago

winsontang

Winson Tang Apple is trying to block a book about the App Store by one of its former employees https://t.co/hTyOTG9DLA https://t.co/VtusRlJ63e 1 hour ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Apple is trying to block a book about the App Store by one of its former employees https://t.co/AyMqOZb1ag #news… https://t.co/schDoz0m89 1 hour ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT Apple is trying to block a book about the App Store by one of its former employees https://t.co/C7NTMdqHIK https://t.co/eSDsjps1rt 1 hour ago

NEWSFORFOREX1

NEWS FOR FOREX Apple is trying to block a book about the App Store by one of its former employees https://t.co/XnEDGvZSI5 https://t.co/Bn1T8ejevb 1 hour ago

jbtalkingheads

Joe RT @realwillmeade: Apple is trying to block a book about the App Store by one of its former employees https://t.co/fm6dlZ4793 via @business… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.