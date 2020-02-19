Hackers leak personal data of 10.6 million MGM Resorts guests
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () The personal details of 10.6 million people have been posted in a hacking forum after MGM Resorts hotels suffered a data breach. The data includes dates of birth, email addresses, names, phone numbers and physical addresses, and celebrities such as Justin Bieber and Twitter's Jack Dorsey are among those affected. While the data has only just been leaked, it stems from a security breach that took place last year. Data dating back to 2017 was found accessible on an unsecured cloud server. See also: Over 27 million affected by healthcare data breaches last year 1 billion records exposed in 2019… [Continue Reading]
