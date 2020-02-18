Global  

Today’s best iOS + Mac App Deals: Golfshot Plus GPS + AR, Evergrow, more

9to5Toys Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Today’s best iOS + Mac App Deals: Golfshot Plus GPS + AR, Evergrow, moreHere are Thursday’s most notable Mac and iOS app deals. Whether you’re perfecting your golf swing, mastering your iPhone photography skills, teaching the kids to read, or killing time with some casual puzzlers, we have little bit of something for everyone in today’s roundup. Every morning we scour the Apple App Stores for the best price drops on the highest-rated titles of the day so you don’t have to. Today you’ll find deals on titles like Phocus: Portrait mode editor, Teach Your Monster to Read, Golfshot Plus: Golf GPS + AR, Evergrow, This War of Mine, Bronze Age, and more. A complete collection of today’s best iOS and Mac app deals is waiting for you below the fold.

