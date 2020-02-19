Global  

Up your streaming game with HyperX's QuadCast USB Microphone at $100 ($40 off)

9to5Toys Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Up your streaming game with HyperX’s QuadCast USB Microphone at $100 ($40 off)Amazon is currently offering the HyperX QuadCast USB Condenser Gaming Microphone for *$99.99 shipped*. Also at Best Buy. Usually selling for $140, today’s offer saves you over 28% and returns to match the Amazon low. Outfit your battlestation with HyperX QuadCast Microphone and be ready to stream all of your gameplay. With a 20Hz to 20Khz frequency response range, this mic also features a built-in shock mount, super cardioid pickup pattern for reducing background noise, and USB connectivity. Over 1,100 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review.

