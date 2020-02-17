Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Twitter now makes it easier to add new tweets to old threads

Twitter now makes it easier to add new tweets to old threads

The Verge Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Twitter now makes it easier to add new tweets to old threadsPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Twitter has tweaked its UI to make it easier to add new tweets to old threads. (No, it’s not an “edit tweet” feature.) As you’re composing a new tweet, you’ll be able to pull down a view of your past tweets and threads into the composition window. Previously, you’d have to go back and find the thread, then add the new tweet at the end.

It looks like the “continue thread” feature is now available to some users on Twitter’s iOS app, according to TechCrunch.



Now you can add a Tweet to one you already Tweeted, faster! pic.twitter.com/j3ktAN6t5o

— Twitter (@Twitter) February 19, 2020

Here’s how it will work: while composing the new tweet, choose which older tweet you want to connect the new tweet to. Then click on the three dots menu in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published < > Embed
News video: New Castle County Police Give Update On Missing 10-Year-Old Shamar Davis

New Castle County Police Give Update On Missing 10-Year-Old Shamar Davis 02:41

 New Castle County police say Shamar Davis hasn't been seen since Feb. 14.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Brooklyn Woman, 78, Scammed [Video]Brooklyn Woman, 78, Scammed

Police are searching for three men accused of scamming a woman in Brooklyn. The suspects allegedly stole $4,500 from the 78-year-old victim last month in Flatbush. CBSN New York's Reena Roy reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:16Published

The new Citroën C3 ADAS systems [Video]The new Citroën C3 ADAS systems

New C3 also promotes an easier on-board experience. Guided by the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme, the design of New C3 highlights the ergonomics of the controls, showcasing the cars driving..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Twitter makes it easier to thread your new tweets with older ones

You no longer have to go digging through your tweets to reply to one with an update. Twitter has added a feature that makes it easier to connect an in-progress...
engadget

How to use Twitter’s new ‘Continue Thread’ feature

How to use Twitter’s new ‘Continue Thread’ featureWelcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff. Twitter this week...
The Next Web Also reported by •9to5MacHindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.