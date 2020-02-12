Microsoft is bringing its antivirus software to iOS and Android

Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



Microsoft is planning to bring its Defender antivirus software to Android and iOS later this year. The software giant is developing apps for both mobile operating systems that are designed to provide antivirus prevention and a “full command line experience.” Microsoft isn’t revealing exactly what the apps will do just yet, but the company plans to preview them at the RSA Conference next week.



The mobile apps come just under a year after Microsoft started a public preview for its Defender antivirus on macOS. Microsoft renamed Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) to Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) as a result, and the Mac client provides full virus and threat protection mixed with the ability to perform... Illustration by Alex Castro / The VergeMicrosoft is planning to bring its Defender antivirus software to Android and iOS later this year. The software giant is developing apps for both mobile operating systems that are designed to provide antivirus prevention and a “full command line experience.” Microsoft isn’t revealing exactly what the apps will do just yet, but the company plans to preview them at the RSA Conference next week.The mobile apps come just under a year after Microsoft started a public preview for its Defender antivirus on macOS. Microsoft renamed Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) to Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) as a result, and the Mac client provides full virus and threat protection mixed with the ability to perform... 👓 View full article

