2 Y Combinator-backed startups are feuding over an ad campaign, and it's yet another example of how San Francisco startups compete in the city's ultra-crowded tech market

Business Insider Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
2 Y Combinator-backed startups are feuding over an ad campaign, and it's yet another example of how San Francisco startups compete in the city's ultra-crowded tech market· Onboarding startup Rippling bought targeted ads in San Francisco attacking competitor Gusto's focus on small businesses. The ad reads: "Outgrowing Gusto? Presto Change-o."
· Rippling's comparative advertising is technically legal, as long as what is stated therein is accurate. But Gusto wrote a cease-and-desist letter...
You Might Like


