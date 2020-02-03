Global  

US defense agency says personal data ‘compromised’ in 2019 data breach

TechCrunch Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
US defense agency says personal data ‘compromised’ in 2019 data breachA U.S. defense agency charged with providing information technology and communications support to the U.S. government, including the president and other senior officials, says its network may have been “compromised.” The Defense Information Systems Agency sent letters to possible victims earlier this month to warn of a “data breach” involving a system run by the […]
Recent related videos from verified sources

Google admits sending users' private videos to strangers [Video]Google admits sending users' private videos to strangers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA — Google has admitted that a few of its users had their private videos on Google Photos sent to complete strangers because of a tech glitch. This is because the search..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:12Published

United Nations networks targeted by hackers [Video]United Nations networks targeted by hackers

GENEVA — Leaked documents from the United Nations reveal that the body's networks had been compromised by hackers last year. Thirty-three servers were compromised at the United Nations Geneva..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. defence agency personal data may have been 'compromised' - letter

The U.S. defence agency responsible for secure communications for the U.S. president and other high-level officials said social security numbers and other...
Reuters India Also reported by •betanews

U.S. agency that handles Trump's secure communication suffered data breach

The U.S. defense agency responsible for secure White House communications said Social Security numbers and other personal data in its network may have been...
Reuters

Tweets about this

Jbcool2800

Jbcool US defense agency says personal data 'compromised' in 2019 data breach https://t.co/HHzH3hjfvj 16 minutes ago

fucheeto1

dottcomm1.3 Let’s hope it’s tRUmp’s data that was stolen. After all, this probably happened when the idiot were tweeting from… https://t.co/rUwO5fkH6e 17 minutes ago

lalady71055

Linda Might want to look at our own "Intel"....aka Schitt...just saying... US defense agency says personal data 'comprom… https://t.co/QOOkh5uJsW 19 minutes ago

Info_Sec_Buzz

Information Security Buzz Expert Comments - Expert Analsysis Of US Defense Agency Says Personal Data 'Compromised' In 2019 Data Breach -… https://t.co/GZKBEhDeyX 20 minutes ago

constitutionsue

Constitution Sue US defense agency says personal data 'compromised' in 2019 data breach https://t.co/dUp86KdLrm 43 minutes ago

BansheeWTF

TXBlueBanshee💙 RT @JamesNMildredH1: US defense agency says personal data 'compromised' in 2019 data breach https://t.co/TBWEOEz8Ow via @Yahoo 46 minutes ago

JamesNMildredH1

JamesNMildredHerbert US defense agency says personal data 'compromised' in 2019 data breach https://t.co/TBWEOEz8Ow via @Yahoo 52 minutes ago

Ivan_Tsarynny

Ivan Tsarynny US defense agency says personal data ‘compromised’ in 2019 data breach https://t.co/JaIoUZrRQy 53 minutes ago

