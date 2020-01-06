Microsoft launched a preview of its Defender antivirus software for Mac last spring and now the company is preparing to bring the app to iOS and Android something this year. For the mobile versions, it’s unclear exactly how it will work or what features will be available, but the antivirus software for iOS and Android could be more focused on preventing phishing. more… The post Microsoft set to bring its antivirus app to iOS and Android sometime this year appeared first on 9to5Mac.



Recent related videos from verified sources Mobile Gaming Revenue Predicted to Reach $100 Billion This Year Mobile Gaming Revenue Predicted to Reach $100 Billion This Year That is a jump from $86 billion spent in 2019. The figure comes in a report by data and analytics provider App Annie. The analysis.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03Published on January 20, 2020 Dell to Allow Users to Interact With iPhone Apps on PC Dell to Allow Users to Interact With iPhone Apps on PC . Apple users will now be able to respond to iMessages on their Dell computers. The company released its Mobile Connect app in 2018, which.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:00Published on January 6, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Microsoft is bringing its antivirus software to iOS and Android Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Microsoft is planning to bring its Defender antivirus software to Android and iOS later this year. The software giant...

The Verge 5 days ago



Unified Microsoft Office App For iOS Rolling Out Late last year, Microsoft announced it was working on an all-in-one office app for iOS and Android. It appears the iOS version is in the process of rolling...

WebProNews 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this