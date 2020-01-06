Global  

Microsoft set to bring its antivirus app to iOS and Android sometime this year

9to5Mac Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Microsoft launched a preview of its Defender antivirus software for Mac last spring and now the company is preparing to bring the app to iOS and Android something this year. For the mobile versions, it’s unclear exactly how it will work or what features will be available, but the antivirus software for iOS and Android could be more focused on preventing phishing.

