Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Flywheel owners found out that their bikes were bricked through Peloton

Flywheel owners found out that their bikes were bricked through Peloton

The Verge Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Flywheel owners found out that their bikes were bricked through PelotonImage: Flywheel

Every morning at 4:30AM, Shani Lane would throw on her Flywheel T-shirt and hop on her Fly Anywhere bike. An avid fan who’s been riding with Flywheel since 2013, she’d leapt at the chance to own the company’s branded bike when the company released its Peloton competitor in 2017.

“I was doing five classes a week,” Lane says. “With the bike, I started my day riding, then doubled up with a [strength training class] in the afternoon.” On the weekends, she also goes into the studio for a live class with friends who she met from the Flywheel studios in Miami. “It was truly a community.”

So it came as a surprise when she received an email from Peloton, not Flywheel, informing her that her $1,999 bike would no longer function by the end of next...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

If you bought Flywheel's home bike, you can trade it in for a free Peloton

One of Peloton's biggest competitors, Flywheel Sports, announced today that it is shutting down its online classes. The company sent an email informing its users...
engadget


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.