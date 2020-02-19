Flywheel owners found out that their bikes were bricked through Peloton Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Image: Flywheel



Every morning at 4:30AM, Shani Lane would throw on her Flywheel T-shirt and hop on her Fly Anywhere bike. An avid fan who’s been riding with Flywheel since 2013, she’d leapt at the chance to own the company’s branded bike when the company released its Peloton competitor in 2017.



“I was doing five classes a week,” Lane says. “With the bike, I started my day riding, then doubled up with a [strength training class] in the afternoon.” On the weekends, she also goes into the studio for a live class with friends who she met from the Flywheel studios in Miami. “It was truly a community.”



So it came as a surprise when she received an email from Peloton, not Flywheel, informing her that her $1,999 bike would no longer function by the end of next...

