Google sued by New Mexico attorney general for collecting student data through Chromebooks

The Verge Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Google sued by New Mexico attorney general for collecting student data through ChromebooksHector Balderas, attorney general of New Mexico, is suing Google for violating children's privacy through its free Chromebook for schools program.

Google is facing a new lawsuit filed by the state of New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas on Thursday, alleging the company violates the privacy of students who use free Chromebooks provided to schools through the company’s G Suite for Education platform.

“Student safety should be the number one priority of any company providing services to our children, particularly in schools,” said Balderas. “Tracking student data without parental consent is not only illegal, it is dangerous; and my office will hold any company accountable who compromises the safety of New Mexican children.”

It’s not Balderas’ first time taking on Google. In 2018, Balderas filed a lawsuit against Google and other companies for violating child privacy laws,...
