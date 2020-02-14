Global  

Apple releasing second public beta of iOS 13.4 and more today

9to5Mac Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Apple will release the second public betas of iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 today. This comes after the update was released to developers yesterday, bringing even more changes to the Mail app.

Apple Seeds Second Public Betas of iOS and iPadOS 13.4 With New Mail Toolbar, iCloud Folder Sharing and More

Apple today seeded the second public betas of upcoming iOS and iPadOS 13.4 updates to its public beta testing group, two weeks after seeding the first public...
MacRumours.com

