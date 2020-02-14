Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Apple will release the second public betas of iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 today. This comes after the update was released to developers yesterday, bringing even more changes to the Mail app.



more…



The post Apple releasing second public beta of iOS 13.4 and more today appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

