Microsoft tasks its Defender antimalware with securing corporate Android and iOS phones

Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

While malware writers have attacked PCs because of their popularity and large attack surfaces, Android and iOS phones aren’t immune—and Microsoft, recognizing this, plans to offer Microsoft Defender for both platforms.



Though Microsoft apparently plans to release more details at the RSA Security conference next week, company executives revealed their plans to CNBC last week in an interview published today. Microsoft also announced Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection for Linux on Thursday, in a public preview announced via a blog post.



