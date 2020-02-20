Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Scaleway overhauls its dedicated servers

Scaleway overhauls its dedicated servers

TechCrunch Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
French cloud hosting company Scaleway is updating its lineup of dedicated servers and giving it a new name. Dedicated servers might not be the hot new thing, but many customers still rely on dedicated servers for predictable performances and pricing. Scaleway originally started as Online.net as the hosting and data center division of Iliad. Its […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BenefitsMind

GreatMindBenefits "But you can also rent a server with 384GB of RAM and 4TB of NVMe storage with an Intel Xeon Gold CPU for €439.99 p… https://t.co/DsuuVsgbkV 30 minutes ago

MahmoodAziz64

Mahmood Aziz RT @kuriharan: Check it. Scaleway overhauls its dedicated servers https://t.co/2BRo3F8lxj via @techcrunch #tech #digital #data #business 6 hours ago

rhotwire

rhotwire Scaleway overhauls its dedicated servers https://t.co/xfplVfJcyN via @rhotwire https://t.co/y1y9mXttr4 6 hours ago

Propane_Digital

Propane Tech | Scaleway overhauls its dedicated servers https://t.co/xsgUhFKHgy 7 hours ago

AbubakarMundir

Abubakar Mundir RT @TechCrunch: Scaleway overhauls its dedicated servers https://t.co/ATUhb8CHVc by @romaindillet https://t.co/YUCEUwa7QL 7 hours ago

SelfdrivingC

SelfDriving car gerald_bader : Scaleway overhauls its dedicated servers via Romain Dillet https://t.co/bGmjh1uX1y #ML #AI… https://t.co/UXJQYhy9Tp 7 hours ago

kuriharan

Kohei Kurihara Blockchain CMO Check it. Scaleway overhauls its dedicated servers https://t.co/2BRo3F8lxj via @techcrunch #tech #digital #data #business 8 hours ago

iceboxdesigns

IceBoxDesigns Scaleway overhauls its dedicated servers https://t.co/W97L8oTEak #tech #marketing #technews https://t.co/tBiRvnwBi6 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.