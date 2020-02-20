Stadia games: MotoGP 20 coming to Google Stadia on April 23
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () Earlier this month, Milestone Srl released Monster Energy Supercross 3 bringing the excitement of off-road motorcycling to Google Stadia. Today, Milestone is following that game up with MotoGP 20 a full motorcycle Grand Prix racing simulator, releasing on all platforms including Google Stadia on April 23.
