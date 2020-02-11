Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Android 11 Developer Preview 1 hands-on: Top new features [Video]

Android 11 Developer Preview 1 hands-on: Top new features [Video]

9to5Google Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The next big installment in our favorite smartphone operating system is coming and we have been delving into “Android 11 Developer Preview 1” to figure out what might be the top new features of the eleventh OS iteration.

more…

The post Android 11 Developer Preview 1 hands-on: Top new features [Video] appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WatchMojo - Published < > Embed
News video: Top 10 Nintendo Exclusive Games of 2020

Top 10 Nintendo Exclusive Games of 2020 11:37

 2020 is looking really promising for Nintendo exclusives! Today we're looking at the top 10 Nintendo exclusive video games coming out in 2020.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The all-new Hyundai i20 Design Preview [Video]The all-new Hyundai i20 Design Preview

Hyundai Motor’s all-new i20 features a revolutionary and ambitious design that follows the company’s new Sensuous Sportiness design language. With best-in-class connectivity features and the most..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:25Published

Top Stories Tuesday: American Airlines, Coronavirus and the New Hampshire Primary [Video]Top Stories Tuesday: American Airlines, Coronavirus and the New Hampshire Primary

The top stories include American Airlines, the coronavirus and the New Hampshire primary.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

How to install the Android 11 Developer Preview on Google Pixel devices

Way ahead of schedule, Android 11 is here with its first developer preview! While the beta program with its easy OTAs won’t be available for a little while...
9to5Google Also reported by •The VergebetanewsFossbytesengadget

What Android 11 features are you most excited for so far? [Poll]

Android 11’s first developer preview launched way ahead of schedule yesterday and brought along with it a bunch of new changes and features. We’re expecting...
9to5Google Also reported by •The Verge

Tweets about this

AdGemMobile

AdGem #Google released the first developer preview for #Android11, the next version of its mobile operating system. Besid… https://t.co/zwRTPloPVA 22 minutes ago

AjdiTechnology

Ajdi Technology Android 11 (Android R) hands-on and first impressions! Google surprised all of us with an Android 11 developer pre… https://t.co/R2aIDrBoBm 10 hours ago

GadgetFreak4U

Ritesh Bendre And here are the top features of #Android11 Developer Preview. Some of them such as Scrolling Screenshots and Nativ… https://t.co/DQ5Ahg11Ou 17 hours ago

nimsaw

Nimish The developer preview for #Android11 is out. And so far the consumer-facing features seem to be playing catch up wi… https://t.co/uinqxzfxS5 18 hours ago

RJ_Y16

RJ the tech reviewer™ 👍 on @YouTube: Android 11 Developer Preview - Hands On With The New Features https://t.co/aVCdGXTAhb 20 hours ago

cahulaan

Patrick The most interesting new Android 11 features so far: Photo by Avery White for The Verge Google has released the fir… https://t.co/2jDwYRFHEk 20 hours ago

OgVinnieMadrox

Vinnie Fuckin' Madrox 👍 on @YouTube: Android 11 Developer Preview - Hands On With The New Features https://t.co/D5pptXA7sT 22 hours ago

host24_space

host24.space Android 11 Developer Preview – Hands On With The New Features https://t.co/kR5c6W9rX9 https://t.co/648tizPAzQ 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.