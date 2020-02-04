Eli Roth is directing a film adaptation of Borderlands
Director Eli Roth has signed onto a film adaptation of Gearbox’s Borderlands games, joining Chernobyl writer Craig Mazin and producers Avi and Ari Arad. Roth offered little detail about the project, which has been in the works since 2015. He celebrated the news by tweeting a picture of his face cropped onto one of Borderlands’ shirtless and heavily muscled “psycho” bandits.
In a press release quoted by Deadline, Roth said he looks forward to “bringing [his] own energy, ideas, and vision to the wild, fun, and endlessly creative world of the game.” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group president Nathan Kahane elaborated that “with Eli’s vision and Craig’s screenplay, we believe we have cracked the code on bringing the anarchic world of B...