Facebook launches Creator Studio app which allows creators to manage page content on mobile devices

Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Facebook today announced the Creator Studio app for mobile devices, including iPhone and iPad. Publishers and creators will now be able to manage the content of their Facebook pages using the new app, which was previously only available through its official website.



