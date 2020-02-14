Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Facebook launches Creator Studio app which allows creators to manage page content on mobile devices

Facebook launches Creator Studio app which allows creators to manage page content on mobile devices

9to5Mac Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Facebook today announced the Creator Studio app for mobile devices, including iPhone and iPad. Publishers and creators will now be able to manage the content of their Facebook pages using the new app, which was previously only available through its official website.

more…

The post Facebook launches Creator Studio app which allows creators to manage page content on mobile devices appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bloomberg 'meme strategy' sparks Facebook rule change [Video]Bloomberg 'meme strategy' sparks Facebook rule change

After U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg's campaign paid popular Instagram accounts to post memes, parent company Facebook changed its rules to allow politicians to use branded..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:14Published

Facebook Releases Pinterest Clone 'Hobbi' [Video]Facebook Releases Pinterest Clone 'Hobbi'

Facebook has launched a new app called Hobbi which is a photo-sharing app that looks awfully similar to Pinterest. On the app you "can capture and organize your creative process” such as cooking,..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

What influencers should know about Facebook's new app for video creators, Creator Studio

What influencers should know about Facebook's new app for video creators, Creator Studio· Facebook is launching a mobile version of its video analytics and content management tool, Creator Studio.  · The mobile app is a play by Facebook to...
Business Insider Also reported by •The Next Web

Facebook’s Creator Studio gains a mobile companion

Facebook’s Creator Studio has added a mobile companion. The insights dashboard for creators and publishers, which debuted globally in August 2018, is now...
TechCrunch


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.