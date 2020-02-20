Coleman’s dome tent set up in under 10-minutes + sleeps six: $95 (Reg. $120+)

Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Amazon is offering the Coleman Steel Creek Fast Pitch Dome Tent with Screen Room for *$95.13* *shipped*. Down from its regular rate of around $120 or more, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re planning on going camping at all this spring, then be sure to prepare early. This tent can sleep a total of six people and even has a screened-in room for enjoying the great outdoors, without having to battle bugs and spiders. Plus, the “fast pitch” design sets up in under 10-minutes. Rated 4.2/5 stars.



