This Intex Queen Airbed features a built-in pump, now $37 at Amazon (Save 25%)

Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Amazon is offering the Intex Elevated Dura-Beam Queen Airbed for *$36.99 shipped*. Also available at Walmart. That’s $13 off the going rate found at retailers like Target and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Having owned a similar Intex air mattress for several years now, I can vouch that it has been worth every penny. It’s been surprisingly comfortable and makes for an excellent alternative to sleeping on the floor or ground when camping. My favorite part is that a pump is built-in, allowing you to air it up by simply plugging in and pressing a button. Rated 4.3/5 stars. more…



