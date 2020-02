Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

· Apple has been granted a temporary restraining order against a man it says is harassing CEO Tim Cook.

· The filings state that Rakesh Sharma has been harassing Cook, and has shown up at his house in Palo Alto twice.

