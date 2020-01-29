This Z-Wave multi-sensor detects temp, light, humidity, + motion for just $15

Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Monoprice is offering its Z-Wave Plus Multi-Sensor for *$15* *shipped*. For comparison, Amazon sells it for $31.50 right now and it’s never gone for less than $30 there. This sensor uses PIR technology to detect humidity, temperature, and even light. It’s a perfect expansion to your Z-Wave smart home as it can help run automation and more. For example, you could set up a motion detection automation to turn on the bathroom light if it’s nighttime, there’s no light on, and you walk past it. This is great as you can also tell the automation to turn off the lights a certain number of minutes after no motion has been detected. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 50% of shoppers, and Monoprice constantly gets great reviews.



