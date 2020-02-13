Global  

Report: 300 Oracle employees walk out over CEO’s Trump fundraiser

Ars Technica Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The Trump administration just sided with Oracle in its legal battle with Google.
Recent related news from verified sources

Oracle employees are protesting Larry Ellison's planned fundraiser for Trump: 'His alliance with this ignoble and destructive figure damages our company culture' (ORCL)

Oracle employees are protesting Larry Ellison's planned fundraiser for Trump: 'His alliance with this ignoble and destructive figure damages our company culture' (ORCL)· *Oracle employees are protesting founder Larry Ellison's plan to host a fundraising dinner for President Trump at his southern California home next...
Business Insider Also reported by •bizjournals

Trump to attend California fundraising event at Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison's estate

Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison will host a campaign fundraiser for President Donald Trump Feb. 19 at his Rancho Mirage, California estate.
USATODAY.com

winstar1k

Louise 🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @Rockprincess818: Report: 300 Oracle employees walk out over Ellison’s Trump fundraiser Oracle has more than 130,000 employees, so a w… 2 minutes ago

ProgressMama1

ProgressiveMama Report: 300 Oracle employees walk out over CEO’s Trump fundraiser https://t.co/DEVeHEHUK2 6 minutes ago

CastonChris

Christine Caston RT @nrauhauser: Larry Ellison held a Trump fundraiser? WTF. https://t.co/wd9L4YRB7M 7 minutes ago

wechoosewisdom

Grandma Gretchen RT @bmangh: Report: 300 Oracle employees walk out over CEO’s Trump fundraiser https://t.co/jvbFjsr5Yg 7 minutes ago

cali_aprilb

April Bruckmann RT @ohiostreetjoe: Amazing hubris on Larry Ellison's part.....One would think someone in his business would know that Trump represents a da… 12 minutes ago

BetteWo67187229

🕶 OleHippieChick 🗽 BetteWolf 🇺🇸 RT @Dangchick1: Report: 300 Oracle employees walk out over Ellison’s Trump fundraiser. https://t.co/sD0RQ54hNc 28 minutes ago

kathenasorg

Kathenas Report: 300 Oracle employees walk out over Ellison’s Trump fundraiser https://t.co/3PnIzJGzkR 30 minutes ago

woofka

woofka RT @TrickFreee: About 300 Oracle employees walked off the job on Thursday to protest founder and executive chairman Larry Ellison's decisio… 38 minutes ago

