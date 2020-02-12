Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > iBoysoft Data Recovery Software: Recover Accidentally Deleted Data Easily

iBoysoft Data Recovery Software: Recover Accidentally Deleted Data Easily

Fossbytes Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Data is of extreme value today. Accidental deletion of data could be troublesome and lead to a hefty loss. Thanks to several data recovery software, you can easily recover accidentally deleted data within minutes. If you’ve also accidentally deleted some useful data and want to recover it, we would like to recommend iBoysoft Data Recovery […]

The post iBoysoft Data Recovery Software: Recover Accidentally Deleted Data Easily appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: Defining ‘Deterministic’: DISH’s Bokhari Goes Granular

Defining ‘Deterministic’: DISH’s Bokhari Goes Granular 03:08

 SAN JUAN, PR -- In an industry with a marketplace of buzzwords, "addressable" and "deterministic" TV have risen up the charts over the last year. But what is addressable TV, and what is deterministic data? In this video interview with Beet.TV, DISH Network's GM of data and analytics Kemel Bokhari...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Omnicom’s Steuer: A More Efficient Ecosystem Needs Collaboration [Video]Omnicom’s Steuer: A More Efficient Ecosystem Needs Collaboration

SAN JUAN, PR– Addressability is evolving. In an interview with Beet.TV at the Beet Retreat in San Juan, Jonathan Steuer, chief research officer at Omnicom Media Group discussed the present and future..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:15Published

Samsung Ad’s Denn: Brands Need to Be Where the Customers Are [Video]Samsung Ad’s Denn: Brands Need to Be Where the Customers Are

Having the largest, most comprehensive source of TV data available in the market has tremendous advantages. In an interview with Beet.TV, April Denn, regional sales director for Samsung Ads, explains..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 02:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

 Tech Data Partners with Software AG to Connect and Integrate Disparate Data and Business Solutions

 Tech Data Partners with Software AG to Connect and Integrate Disparate Data and Business SolutionsCLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) today announced it has partnered with Software AG, a leading enterprise software provider in the...
Business Wire

The Data Theft Economy

The Data Theft EconomyAccidental loss and theft of laptops, mobile devices, and more serve the biggest physical threats to your data. 25% of laptops are stolen from the office or a...
The Merkle

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MePerguntee

Tim_Beta I got iBoysoft Data Recovery at 100% Off from #BitsDuJour. The #software #deal ends today! https://t.co/uaYabnADa0 6 days ago

info4uall

Jr R Nahan iBoysoft Data Recovery for PC - 100% Off https://t.co/0op8yFVgvF 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.