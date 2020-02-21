News24.com | Lesotho PM fails to appear for murder charge on medical grounds: aide Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane, who was due to be charged with the murder of his estranged wife, failed to appear in court on Friday on medical grounds, an aide said. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this xolani ndimba 🇿🇦 The 2nd last resort for despots. Our affinity with dishonest people! They’re all “heroes”. Is it a cultural issue?… https://t.co/RsfBWu61mY 23 minutes ago Mahmood Haffejee RT @News24: Lesotho PM fails to appear for murder charge on medical grounds - Aide https://t.co/Ohj6Oi72Rg https://t.co/mPEtNxjMb7 29 minutes ago News24 Lesotho PM fails to appear for murder charge on medical grounds - Aide https://t.co/Ohj6Oi72Rg https://t.co/mPEtNxjMb7 1 hour ago