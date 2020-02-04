Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Facebook will pay you for your voice recordings

Facebook will pay you for your voice recordings

betanews Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
If you feel you should be able to benefit financially from sharing information with Facebook, there's some good news: the company is willing to pay you for your voice recordings. The scheme is part of the social network's Pronunciations program, and it sees Facebook trying to improve its speech recognition capabilities. But if you're hoping to get rich, you might be a little disappointed. See also: Twitter makes it easier to post tweet threads -- here's what you need to know Reuters will fact-check content on Facebook and Instagram Facebook promises to give users more control over their privacy... again… [Continue Reading]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Elon Musk Tweets #DeleteFacebook [Video]Elon Musk Tweets #DeleteFacebook

Elon Musk Tweets #DeleteFacebook The Tesla founder has been a critic of the social media platform in recent years. Elon Musk, via Twitter Musk's post was in response to a Facebook-related tweet by..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:08Published

This Day in History: Facebook Launches [Video]This Day in History: Facebook Launches

This Day in History: Facebook Launches February 4, 2004 Initially called "The Facebook," the site was launched on this day by Harvard sophomore Mark Zuckerberg. The Facebook was meant as a social..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook will now pay you for your voice recordings

Facebook will now pay you for your voice recordingsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Facebook will offer to pay some users for voice recordings that will be used to help improve its speech recognition...
The Verge Also reported by •The Next Web

The US takes Facebook to court over $9 billion in (allegedly) unpaid taxes

The US takes Facebook to court over $9 billion in (allegedly) unpaid taxesFacebook is squaring off against the US over more than $9 billion in allegedly unpaid taxes, Financial Times reports. The US‘ Internal Revenue Service (IRS)...
The Next Web

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WorldLivecom

WorldNewsLive4you FACEBOOK will now pay users for voice recordings in a bid to improve the firm’s AI tech. You’ll need to read aloud… https://t.co/31GYLdkY5q 10 minutes ago

relaaxx11

joseph marshall facebook will pay you $5 to record your voice. I wonder how much they would pay for your finger prints or DNA. plea… https://t.co/W5MEpyf8dQ 13 minutes ago

_julianaferrer_

juliana #UnangSubok2020 #OustDuterte RT @dlsushscomselec: Lasallians! Now’s your chance to voice that lingering question in your head to our DLSU SHS Student Council aspirants… 24 minutes ago

hitgistofficial

NaijaTikTok.com.ng BREAKING NEWS: Facebook will pay you up to $5 to record your voice - NaijaTikTok || 24/7 Naija Top Notch TikTok Ent… https://t.co/r72yMgTUuK 2 hours ago

VeraKali1

El.Kali RT @cnni: Facebook will pay you for your voice, but don't expect to get wealthy https://t.co/NVdeahQPJv 2 hours ago

Theunis_VR

Theunis van Rensburg RT @BandwidthBlog: In order to help improve its speech recognition technology, Facebook will offer to pay some users for voice recordings t… 2 hours ago

fox4kc

FOX4 News "Pronunciations" is the name of the survey and it's accessible through Viewpoints, a separate Facebook app focused… https://t.co/XycJZ8tmqx 2 hours ago

opennewswindow

Open News Window Facebook Announces It Will Pay You For Your Voice Recording – Somag News https://t.co/lx9h1NXTmi 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.