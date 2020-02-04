Facebook will pay you for your voice recordings

Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

If you feel you should be able to benefit financially from sharing information with Facebook, there's some good news: the company is willing to pay you for your voice recordings. The scheme is part of the social network's Pronunciations program, and it sees Facebook trying to improve its speech recognition capabilities. But if you're hoping to get rich, you might be a little disappointed. See also: Twitter makes it easier to post tweet threads -- here's what you need to know Reuters will fact-check content on Facebook and Instagram Facebook promises to give users more control over their privacy... again… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

