Humphrey Mpairwe RT @9to5mac: Apple gets restraining order against man stalking Tim Cook, hearing to follow https://t.co/4kY8U545Yj by @benlovejoy https://t… 13 minutes ago Technology News and Reviews Apple gets restraining order against husband, harassment and Tim Cook, with the hearing to follow… https://t.co/BuivbRsQPI 17 minutes ago Compsmag Apple gets restraining order against husband, harassment and Tim Cook, with the hearing to follow… https://t.co/XJz49px0xA 17 minutes ago Sanjay Tirdiya RT @htTweets: Apple gets restraining order against Tim Cook stalker Rakesh ‘Rocky’ Sharma https://t.co/iZk8gCw04t https://t.co/GIfHHDHK76 17 minutes ago Apple Educate RT @nisharotech: Indian-origin Rakesh 'Rocky' Sharma, carrying a bottle of champagne and flowers, showed up at Tim Cook's home, rang the do… 20 minutes ago aman namra Apple CEO Tim Cook gets restraining order against an Indian-origin man who is stalking him https://t.co/wtCqs8LQbo via @BiIndia 27 minutes ago CoreMac Solutions Apple gets restraining order against man stalking Tim Cook, hearing to follow https://t.co/4RdKsMmN7t https://t.co/EV69igG3P8 27 minutes ago iPhoneFirmware.com https://t.co/h4YqD12Js6 Stalking Tim Cook: Apple gets restraining order against accused @iphonefirmware https://t.co/dT6uB3Ukqg 28 minutes ago