Digitimes again reports entry-level ‘AirPods Pro Lite’ coming mid-2020

9to5Mac Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
So we have AirPods, and we have AirPods Pro. Scattered track record Digitimes is continuing to report that it believes Apple will add another SKU to the AirPods lineup within the next six months, in what it calls AirPods Pro Lite.

In its latest report, Digitimes describes the AirPods Pro Lite as an entry-level truly wireless earphone set. Digitimes continues to be the only publication specifically describing such a product, although Ming-Chi Kuo did say that Apple would release new wireless headphones in the first half of 2020 — so maybe they are talking about the same thing.

The post Digitimes again reports entry-level 'AirPods Pro Lite' coming mid-2020 appeared first on 9to5Mac.
'AirPods Pro Lite' Production Reportedly Pushed Back From Planned Q2 Start

Last week, Taiwanese industry publication DigiTimes made a passing reference to upcoming "AirPod Pro Lite" earphones without offering any details on the product,...
MacRumours.com

Apple May Be Working On Cheaper “AirPods Pro Lite”: Report

Apple is working with several supply chain partners to launch a number of new products in the market. As reported by Digitimes (via MacRumors), Apple is on the...
Fossbytes Also reported by •MacRumours.comAppleInsider

