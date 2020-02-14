Global  

Save big on previous-gen. Macs, iPads, more in today’s Woot sale (Refurb)

9to5Toys Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished Apple iPads, Macs, and more from *$75*. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. One standout offering is iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi 16GB at *$189.99*. As a comparison, it originally sold for $399 and Apple offers refurbished versions at $210 currently. Notable features here include a 7.9-inch Retina display and Apple’s A8 chip. You’ll also get Touch ID support and a 1080p HD camera on the front. Ideal for kids that want or need an iPad, especially if you’re not wanting to spend big on the latest models. Includes a 90-day warranty. More below.

Recent related news from verified sources

Take nearly $100 off 10.2-inch iPad, Anker USB-C essentials, more in today’s best deals

Today’s best deals include nearly $100 off 10.2-inch iPad, a fresh Anker sale at Amazon, and $150 off Beats Studio3 headphones. Hit the jump for all that and...
9to5Mac

Today’s best Android game/app deals and freebies: Neo Monsters, Majesty, more

In today’s best Android game and app deals, we have freebie battle monsters and icon packs, virtual board games, puzzler adventures, password managers, the...
9to5Google Also reported by •9to5Toys

