Save big on previous-gen. Macs, iPads, more in today’s Woot sale (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished Apple iPads, Macs, and more from *$75*. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. One standout offering is iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi 16GB at *$189.99*. As a comparison, it originally sold for $399 and Apple offers refurbished versions at $210 currently. Notable features here include a 7.9-inch Retina display and Apple’s A8 chip. You’ll also get Touch ID support and a 1080p HD camera on the front. Ideal for kids that want or need an iPad, especially if you’re not wanting to spend big on the latest models. Includes a 90-day warranty. More below.



