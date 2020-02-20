Global  

MacKay faces backlash over now-deleted tweet that critics say promoted vigilantism

Conservative leadership hopeful Peter MacKay is facing blowback after posting and then deleting a tweet that expressed support for counter-protesters who dismantled a barricade erected by supporters of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs near Edmonton on Wednesday.
