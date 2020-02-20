Global  

Apple awarded temporary restraining order against Tim Cook’s stalker

The Verge Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Apple awarded temporary restraining order against Tim Cook’s stalkerIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Apple won a temporary restraining order against a man who allegedly stalked and harassed CEO Tim Cook and other company executives.

According to court documents uncovered by OneZero’s Dave Gershgorn, Rakesh “Rocky” Sharma began calling Apple executives and leaving “disturbing” voicemails. That behavior escalated last December when Sharma trespassed onto Cook’s Palo Alto property, attempting to hand-deliver flowers and a bottle of champagne, according to the court documents. Sharma had allegedly entered through “a closed gate without permission.” He trespassed a second time in January in the same way and rang Cook’s doorbell.

The Palo Alto Police Department did not arrest Sharma as he had left the property before they arrived.

Sharma...
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Apple CEO Tim Cook Gets Temporary Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Apple CEO Tim Cook Gets Temporary Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker 00:56

 Apple secures a restraining order against a man it says is harassing CEO Tim Cook. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

