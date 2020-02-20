Global  

Hasbro's first look at animatronic Baby Yoda will steal your heart

The Verge Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
There is no one I love more, real or fictional, than Baby Yoda.

Baby Yoda, officially known as “The Child,” is The Mandalorian’s breakout star, and toy companies like Hasbro are finally getting the opportunity to sell various officially licensed versions of the character to fans. The most exciting of these offerings is Hasbro’s animatronic Baby Yoda. He moves his tiny head, he moves his tiny hands, and he makes the most adorable tiny noises. There’s even a version of its tiny floating crib that people will be able to buy separately.

"The most exciting of these offerings is Hasbro's animatronic Baby Yoda"

Hasbro released a 30-second ad for the animatronic doll ahead of Toy Fair this weekend in New York City (where a line of Baby Yodas will...
News video: Baby Yoda Animatronic Toy From 'The Mandalorian' Hitting Store Shelves | THR News

Baby Yoda Animatronic Toy From 'The Mandalorian' Hitting Store Shelves | THR News 01:16

 Toys from the popular Disney+ show 'The Mandalorian' are about to arrive in stores and one of the likely most popular items, animatronic Baby Yoda, was introduced.

'Westworld' Season 3 Trailer Drops, Baby Yoda Animatronic Toy Hitting Shelves & More | THR News [Video]'Westworld' Season 3 Trailer Drops, Baby Yoda Animatronic Toy Hitting Shelves & More | THR News

These are the top stories in entertainment for Thursday, February 20th.

Baby Yoda toy makes its big debut [Video]Baby Yoda toy makes its big debut

A new Baby Yoda doll, based on The Child character from the Disney+ series 'The Mandalorian,' proved more than ready for its closeup at a New York press event Thursday. Lisa Bernhard has more.

