Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > An Amazon seller is advertising its toys as 'free from virus' amid mounting fears over coronavirus

An Amazon seller is advertising its toys as 'free from virus' amid mounting fears over coronavirus

Business Insider Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
An Amazon seller is advertising its toys as 'free from virus' amid mounting fears over coronavirus· An Amazon seller is advertising toys for sale as "Shipped from Amazon Warehouse in US, Free from Virus." 
· Companies across the globe are grappling with supply-chain interruptions and factory closings spurred by fallout from the coronavirus, which causes a respiratory illness called COVID-19.
· Visit Business Insider's...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: Here’s How to Ask Amazon for Plastic-Free Deliveries & Other Ways to Reduce Waste

Here’s How to Ask Amazon for Plastic-Free Deliveries & Other Ways to Reduce Waste 01:03

 Amazon sends millions of packages each day. While this is convenient, it also creates monumental amounts of waste. Here’s how to ask Amazon for plastic-free deliveries and other ways to reduce waste when ordering from the site. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mum turns airing cupboard into walk-in wardrobe for her daughter [Video]Mum turns airing cupboard into walk-in wardrobe for her daughter

A savvy mum transformed an unused airing cupboard into a walk-in wardrobe for her young daughter - for just £6. Sarah Ward, 28, decided to treat her 20-month-old daughter Cyenna to a little extra..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:23Published

Amazon Prime members get free grocery delivery [Video]Amazon Prime members get free grocery delivery

Amazon Prime members get free grocery delivery

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 00:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Keep a close eye on things with a Yi Home Security Cam at $18.50 (Reg. $26+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Yi Technology via Amazon is offering its Home Security Nanny IP Camera for *$18.39*. Shipping is free for...
9to5Toys

Microplane’s highly-rated Zester/Grater hits Amazon low at $8.50 (Reg. $13)

Amazon is now offering the Microplane Premium Classic Series Zester Grater (46220) *$8.79 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for...
9to5Toys

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.