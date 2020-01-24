An Amazon seller is advertising its toys as 'free from virus' amid mounting fears over coronavirus

Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

· An Amazon seller is advertising toys for sale as "Shipped from Amazon Warehouse in US, Free from Virus."

· Companies across the globe are grappling with supply-chain interruptions and factory closings spurred by fallout from the

· Visit Business Insider's... · An Amazon seller is advertising toys for sale as "Shipped from Amazon Warehouse in US, Free from Virus."· Companies across the globe are grappling with supply-chain interruptions and factory closings spurred by fallout from the coronavirus , which causes a respiratory illness called COVID-19.· Visit Business Insider's 👓 View full article

