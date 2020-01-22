Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Banana Republic refreshes your wardrobe with extra 50% off sale styles

Banana Republic refreshes your wardrobe with extra 50% off sale styles

9to5Toys Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Banana Republic takes an *extra 50% off* all sale styles with new items just added. Plus, *up to 40% off* sitewide. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Now is a perfect time to update your denim and the men’s Slim Rapid Movement Jeans are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $118, however during the sale you can find them for *$50*. These jeans have a very dark wash and a slim fit that will be flattering on an array of body types. This style is also infused with stretch for added comfort throughout the day. However, if you’re not a fan of the slim style, they’re also available in an Athletic Tapered Style for the same price. Find the rest of our top picks from Banana Republic below or you can shop the entire sale here.

more…

The post Banana Republic refreshes your wardrobe with extra 50% off sale styles appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mum feared she'd die after she got trapped under her bed -- for 13 HOURS [Video]Mum feared she'd die after she got trapped under her bed -- for 13 HOURS

A mum has told how her she feared she'd die after she got trapped under her bed -- for 13 HOURS.Claire Montello, 39, pulled up her hinged Ottoman style bed to grab her MP3 player from the underbed..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:50Published

Study finds food is taking center field at this year's Super Bowl party [Video]Study finds food is taking center field at this year's Super Bowl party

Food is officially more important than the game when it comes to reasons for attending a Super Bowl party, according to new research.A survey of 2,000 American adults asked respondents the top reasons..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Banana Republic updates your wardrobe w/ up to 40% off sitewide + extra 10% off

Banana Republic offers *up to 40% off* sitewide and an *extra 10% off* your purchase. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders...
9to5Toys

Ralph Lauren cuts extra 40% off sale styles with jeans, outerwear, more

Easily update your wardrobe during the Ralph Lauren Flash Sale that’s offering an* extra 40% off* all sale styles. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

ChaeCole_

Chae Cole ❄️ RT @9to5toys: Banana Republic refreshes your wardrobe with extra 50% off sale styles https://t.co/MCzsiPjTCj by @alismithstyle 1 hour ago

9to5toys

9to5Toys Banana Republic refreshes your wardrobe with extra 50% off sale styles https://t.co/MCzsiPjTCj by @alismithstyle 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.