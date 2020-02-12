Bernie Sanders is winning the 2020 meme race, but can internet fandom get him elected?
Friday, 21 February 2020 () · As Senator Bernie Sanders faces close competition in the Democratic primary race, there's one element of the modern political sphere he dominates: memes.
· Pro-Sanders memes are more pervasive and popular than memes for any other Democratic candidate, and overall Sanders is second only to Trump in terms of meme power and...
Mike Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are locked in a tight race in Virginia. This is just two weeks before that state’s Super Tuesday primary. The poll was conducted by Monmouth University. Bloomberg and Sanders each have 22 percent. Joe Biden has eighteen percent. Elizabeth Warren, once...
· Elon Musk tweeted a meme of Bernie Sanders on Tuesday night depicting him as Doctor Eggman, the villain from the "Sonic" franchise.
· The tweet came after... Business Insider Also reported by •CBS News
To raucous chants of “Bernie beats Trump” from his supporters, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) declared victory in Tuesday night’s New Hampshire primary.... Mediaite Also reported by •CBS News •New Zealand Herald
