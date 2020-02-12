Global  

Bernie Sanders is winning the 2020 meme race, but can internet fandom get him elected?

Business Insider Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Bernie Sanders is winning the 2020 meme race, but can internet fandom get him elected?· As Senator Bernie Sanders faces close competition in the Democratic primary race, there's one element of the modern political sphere he dominates: memes. 
· Pro-Sanders memes are more pervasive and popular than memes for any other Democratic candidate, and overall Sanders is second only to Trump in terms of meme power and...
0
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Bloomberg, Bide, Sanders Top Poll In Virginia

Bloomberg, Bide, Sanders Top Poll In Virginia 00:31

 Mike Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are locked in a tight race in Virginia. This is just two weeks before that state’s Super Tuesday primary. The poll was conducted by Monmouth University. Bloomberg and Sanders each have 22 percent. Joe Biden has eighteen percent. Elizabeth Warren, once...

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Endorses Sanders' Presidency [Video]New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Endorses Sanders' Presidency

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2020 Democratic presidential race. According to Reuters, De Blasio also ran for the 2020 presidency but dropped out in September. He..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Bernie Sanders declares victory in New Hampshire [Video]Bernie Sanders declares victory in New Hampshire

Senator Bernie Sanders has earned the first clear victory in the Democratic presidential race.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:02Published


Elon Musk tweeted a bizarre "Sonic"-themed meme of Bernie Sanders after he won the New Hampshire primaries

Elon Musk tweeted a bizarre Sonic-themed meme of Bernie Sanders after he won the New Hampshire primaries· Elon Musk tweeted a meme of Bernie Sanders on Tuesday night depicting him as Doctor Eggman, the villain from the "Sonic" franchise. · The tweet came after...
Business Insider Also reported by •CBS News

Bernie Sanders Fires Up Supporters After New Hampshire Victory: This Is the ‘Beginning of the End for Donald Trump’

To raucous chants of “Bernie beats Trump” from his supporters, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) declared victory in Tuesday night’s New Hampshire primary....
Mediaite Also reported by •CBS NewsNew Zealand Herald

