Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > All the new movies you can watch on Disney Plus — from the live-action 'Lady and the Tramp' to holiday comedy 'Noelle'

All the new movies you can watch on Disney Plus — from the live-action 'Lady and the Tramp' to holiday comedy 'Noelle'

Business Insider Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
All the new movies you can watch on Disney Plus — from the live-action 'Lady and the Tramp' to holiday comedy 'Noelle' 

· *Disney Plus subscribers can stream brand-new feature-length films alongside their favorite Disney movies. *
· *The initial lineup of original films includes the live-action "Lady and the Tramp" and "Noelle," a Christmas comedy starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader. *
· *There is a free seven-day trial and three...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published < > Embed
News video: A Reddit user is going viral after sharing an uncanny photo

A Reddit user is going viral after sharing an uncanny photo 01:20

 A Reddit user is going viral after sharing an uncanny photo of the “real-life” Lady and the Tramp. The post, a reshare of a 2019 photo by user DaddyLexi_, appeared in the r/aww forum. The image itself, juxtaposed with the characters from the 1955 Disney classic, is uncanny. The “real...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Inside The Mouse’s Data House, With Disney’s McGraw [Video]Inside The Mouse’s Data House, With Disney’s McGraw

SAN JUAN, PR -- Not many entertainment companies out there can claim the audience scale that Disney can. After several acquisitions like Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox in recent years,..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 03:17Published

Everything to Know About Disney’s New CEO, Bob Chapek [Video]Everything to Know About Disney’s New CEO, Bob Chapek

Everything to Know About Disney’s New CEO, Bob Chapek Disney recently announced that their CEO of 15 years, Bob Iger, has stepped down from his position. Taking his place is Bob Chapek, a loyal..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

All the Marvel movies and shows you can stream on Disney Plus — from 'Iron Man' to the new 'Loki'

All the Marvel movies and shows you can stream on Disney Plus — from 'Iron Man' to the new 'Loki'· Disney Plus offers streaming access to a large collection of Marvel movies, along with *brand-***new original programming that takes fans deeper into the...
Business Insider

All the Pixar films and shorts you can stream on Disney Plus — from 'Toy Story' to 'Inside Out'

All the Pixar films and shorts you can stream on Disney Plus — from 'Toy Story' to 'Inside Out'  · *Disney Plus houses all the Pixar movies alongside a variety of brand-new movies and shorts made* *exclusively for the streaming service**.* ·...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

hlmtgrl

tegs can someone come over n watch the old disney princess movies w me 🤧🤧 30 seconds ago

fjnn00

jen💗 RT @ochheans: i will never ever understand how can people watch a movie , and thats it. no obsessing, no research for the main actress, no… 52 seconds ago

NatashaShehnaz

Natasha🌹Fan of Shehnaaz🌹 RT @Aayushi68016233: Okk so sid is shooting for a movies and asim for a music album and soon sana will also shoot for a music album But le… 1 minute ago

_Sam_AA1

sam RT @ayeshamalika: #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo even released on DUTCH netflix. we barely get any south indian movies there, but they released AL… 1 minute ago

2TTwTT8

โกอิ่งเครซี่𝟭𝟰𝟰𝗽🐺 RT @hellokpop: They have the same age, same profession, and are living in the same area - but they have very different fashion tastes. Wat… 1 minute ago

ummjohnsbanana

🌸🌙✨¹²⁷ RT @kitscarstairs: ppl who refuse to watch animated movies bc its “childish” and those who dont watch movies in other languages bc of subti… 1 minute ago

malik_9055

MA🔪 For those that watch movies, pick a side! 😂 https://t.co/vgKcWsnosk 2 minutes ago

anshulz

Spaceman Spiff RT @SukanyaVerma: Anubhav Sinha’s thought-provoking #Thappad sticks its neck out to say, ‘Sorry boss but it IS a big deal.’ Watch, watch, w… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.