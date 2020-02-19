All the new movies you can watch on Disney Plus — from the live-action 'Lady and the Tramp' to holiday comedy 'Noelle' 

tegs can someone come over n watch the old disney princess movies w me 🤧🤧 30 seconds ago jen💗 RT @ochheans: i will never ever understand how can people watch a movie , and thats it. no obsessing, no research for the main actress, no… 52 seconds ago Natasha🌹Fan of Shehnaaz🌹 RT @Aayushi68016233: Okk so sid is shooting for a movies and asim for a music album and soon sana will also shoot for a music album But le… 1 minute ago sam RT @ayeshamalika: #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo even released on DUTCH netflix. we barely get any south indian movies there, but they released AL… 1 minute ago โกอิ่งเครซี่𝟭𝟰𝟰𝗽🐺 RT @hellokpop: They have the same age, same profession, and are living in the same area - but they have very different fashion tastes. Wat… 1 minute ago 🌸🌙✨¹²⁷ RT @kitscarstairs: ppl who refuse to watch animated movies bc its “childish” and those who dont watch movies in other languages bc of subti… 1 minute ago MA🔪 For those that watch movies, pick a side! 😂 https://t.co/vgKcWsnosk 2 minutes ago Spaceman Spiff RT @SukanyaVerma: Anubhav Sinha’s thought-provoking #Thappad sticks its neck out to say, ‘Sorry boss but it IS a big deal.’ Watch, watch, w… 2 minutes ago